Hillcrest Heights, MD
2307 IVERSON STREET
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

2307 IVERSON STREET

2307 Iverson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2307 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and make this 3 level house a home. It has all the space one can need, not mention it is conveinent to so many shops and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 IVERSON STREET have any available units?
2307 IVERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 2307 IVERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2307 IVERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 IVERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2307 IVERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2307 IVERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 IVERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2307 IVERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 IVERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 IVERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 IVERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

