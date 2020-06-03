All apartments in Hampton
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:05 AM

1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD

1115 Providence Road · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD 21286
Chatterleigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space. Large brick patio off kitchen great for your cookouts. Fenced back yard off the patio. Upper level consists of 3 BR with wood floors & 2 tiled full baths. Lower level family room with decorative fireplace. Attached over size 2 car garage plus large parking pad with 4 additional parking spaces. Currently occupied, home will be ready to show June 2, 2020, no more then 3 people, including agent when shiwing the home. Must wear mask and practice sovial dustancing during shiwings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have any available units?
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have?
Some of 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
