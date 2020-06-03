1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD

Amenities

Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space. Large brick patio off kitchen great for your cookouts. Fenced back yard off the patio. Upper level consists of 3 BR with wood floors & 2 tiled full baths. Lower level family room with decorative fireplace. Attached over size 2 car garage plus large parking pad with 4 additional parking spaces. Currently occupied, home will be ready to show June 2, 2020, no more then 3 people, including agent when shiwing the home. Must wear mask and practice sovial dustancing during shiwings.