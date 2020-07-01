231 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD with balcony
"Got Game? Welcome to an Extraordinary Golf Experience!" Troy Beck Gold Academy on Glenn Dale's Golf Club
You'll find many things in Glenn Dale, Maryland, but super cheap places to rent is not likely going to be one of them. With a population of 13,466, a rich and colorful history, and a fairly high cost of living, this city is known for it's manicured lawns and expensive rental properties and its one-of-a-kind friendly community. Don't let the prices scare you off from this unique little town of Maryland. Once you see everything Glenn Dale has to offer, like beautiful scenery and privacy, as well as the maintained city areas, money won't even be an issue. And even though the average rental rate for an apartment home is fairly expensive, don't worry, we've got you covered Now lets see if we can find you the perfect Glenn Dale apartment rental. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glenn Dale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.