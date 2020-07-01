Apartment List
231 Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD with balcony

1 of 41

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6005 HILLMEADE ROAD
6005 Hillmeade Road, Glenn Dale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
Updated baths with dated vanities & lighting. kitchen with newer counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC. Off street parking and carport. Screened porch off main living area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
9971 GOOD LUCK ROAD
9971 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1160 sqft
Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows that allows the natural light to shine in this unique apartment, Stylish Vertical and Mini-Blinds Throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) • The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 29

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3713 sqft
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.

1 of 33

Last updated June 3 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
40 Units Available
The Villages at Montpelier
11686 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1108 sqft
Residents have the option of enjoying nearby South Laurel Neighborhood Park or simply sitting poolside. Other community amenities include a media room, courtyard and playground. The furnished units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
58 Units Available
Northampton
67 Harry S Truman Dr, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1196 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated units have maple cabinets, high-end kitchens, and two-tone paint. Reserved parking, outdoor living space, and manicured greens in this pet-friendly community close to the Metro and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 12:31pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,579
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,593
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,629
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
17 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,824
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
31 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,629
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,677
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,752
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
16 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,530
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 12:48pm
11 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
City Guide for Glenn Dale, MD

"Got Game? Welcome to an Extraordinary Golf Experience!" Troy Beck Gold Academy on Glenn Dale's Golf Club

You'll find many things in Glenn Dale, Maryland, but super cheap places to rent is not likely going to be one of them. With a population of 13,466, a rich and colorful history, and a fairly high cost of living, this city is known for it's manicured lawns and expensive rental properties and its one-of-a-kind friendly community. Don't let the prices scare you off from this unique little town of Maryland. Once you see everything Glenn Dale has to offer, like beautiful scenery and privacy, as well as the maintained city areas, money won't even be an issue. And even though the average rental rate for an apartment home is fairly expensive, don't worry, we've got you covered Now lets see if we can find you the perfect Glenn Dale apartment rental. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glenn Dale, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glenn Dale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

