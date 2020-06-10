All apartments in Glenn Dale
9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD

9915 Good Luck Road
Location

9915 Good Luck Road, Glenn Dale, MD 20706

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
5 minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro Station (Green Line) these roomy three bedroom apartments, some with and without a den offers so much. 5% Off Fulltime Students, 5% Off Hospital Employees, 5% Off Military, 5% Off Teachers, 5%Off Federal Gov. Convenient to B/W 50 Conveniently Located Near Metro Easy access to Downtown DC and Virginia. Tenants Pay Electric Only & Select Apartments Come With Balconies* Washer & Dryer In Each Apartment Home, and currently offering a minimum lease of only 6 months. So if you are looking for temporary housing this is your solution. With so much to offer, why would you want to live someplace else! Prices/terms/availability subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD have any available units?
9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
Is 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD have a pool?
No, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 GOOD LUCK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
