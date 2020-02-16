Welcome home- This house is cute as a button. Three bedrooms and one newly renovated full bath await you. This home has a private deck and fenced in backyard. This rental comes with a washer and dryer. This house is within minutes of Bowie's town center and conveniently located near the BW parkway. Short commute to NASA Goddard and Ft. Meade. Get it before it's gone. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with a pet deposit of $500. Landlord is looking for a 600 + credit score. This is a non-smoking property. $40 application fee for credit and criminal background check.Additional pictures to come as owner is putting the finishing touches on the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have any available units?
6415 GLENN DALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
What amenities does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have?
Some of 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6415 GLENN DALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 GLENN DALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)