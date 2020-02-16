6415 GLENN DALE ROAD

Amenities

Welcome home- This house is cute as a button. Three bedrooms and one newly renovated full bath await you. This home has a private deck and fenced in backyard. This rental comes with a washer and dryer. This house is within minutes of Bowie's town center and conveniently located near the BW parkway. Short commute to NASA Goddard and Ft. Meade. Get it before it's gone. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with a pet deposit of $500. Landlord is looking for a 600 + credit score. This is a non-smoking property. $40 application fee for credit and criminal background check.Additional pictures to come as owner is putting the finishing touches on the home.