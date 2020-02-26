13213 Vanessa Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful colonial home in safe High Bridge subdivision of north Bowie. Home includes spacious rooms, finished basement, two fireplaces, large fenced yard, granite countertops, ample storage room, energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, oversized two-car garage, and elegant curb appeal. This home offers quiet living and is centrally located with favorable access to Ft. Meade, JB Andrews, JB Anacostia Bolling, and NSA Annapolis.



Minimum one year lease. Additional years negotiable. Rent to be paid via automatic wire transfer no later than the first day of each and every month.

