Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

13213 Vanessa Avenue

13213 Vanessa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13213 Vanessa Avenue, Glenn Dale, MD 20720

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful colonial home in safe High Bridge subdivision of north Bowie. Home includes spacious rooms, finished basement, two fireplaces, large fenced yard, granite countertops, ample storage room, energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, oversized two-car garage, and elegant curb appeal. This home offers quiet living and is centrally located with favorable access to Ft. Meade, JB Andrews, JB Anacostia Bolling, and NSA Annapolis.

Minimum one year lease. Additional years negotiable. Rent to be paid via automatic wire transfer no later than the first day of each and every month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have any available units?
13213 Vanessa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
What amenities does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have?
Some of 13213 Vanessa Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13213 Vanessa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13213 Vanessa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 Vanessa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13213 Vanessa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13213 Vanessa Avenue offers parking.
Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 Vanessa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have a pool?
No, 13213 Vanessa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13213 Vanessa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13213 Vanessa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 Vanessa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13213 Vanessa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
