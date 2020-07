Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Perfect rental to call home.. This split foyer features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. The kitchen~ is spacious enough for a kitchen table, recessed lighting, plenty of counter space and cabinet space, separate dining room and living room with vaulted ceiling. Deck access off the dinning room. Great size bedrooms, an open concept basement with access to the backyard. Washer/Dryer in the lower level. A must-see~.