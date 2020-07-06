2704 BELLE CREST LANE

Amenities

Updated and well-maintained 3-BR, 2-1/2-BA single family house in sought-after Wheaton-Glenmont area. This home features a main level with a large open kitchen and breakfast room, granite counters, newer stove and microwave, family room with wood-burning fireplace, living room and half bath. Upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (including large master bathroom). Large unfinished basement. Available June 1. Two-year lease. For virtual tours, please go to https://youtu.be/lMqqMWT5wmg (main level) AND https://youtu.be/ibWnU6K-ugI (upper level) AND https://youtu.be/Jh7mI_5iow0 (lower level)