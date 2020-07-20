All apartments in Glenmont
Find more places like 22 Tivoli Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenmont, MD
/
22 Tivoli Lake Court
Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

22 Tivoli Lake Court

22 Tivoli Lake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenmont
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22 Tivoli Lake Court, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse DC and Glenn Jones are proud to announce our newest listing in Silver Spring, MD! **WOW!! FULLY FURNISHED** **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** **NEWLY REMODELED ** Designed by interior decorated w/ high quality, modern furnishings and 58" flat screen tv, this private 1 bed/1 bath basement apartment is a MUST SEE!! & It features ceramic tile, fresh paint, granite counters, kitchenette w/ stove top, separate entrance, beautiful high quality decor, washer & dryer, private patio looking out to greenery. The townhouse is tucked away in a serene, well cared for, green cul-de-sac. Commuter's dream! Conveniently located just down the road from Glenmont Metro, shopping, and conveniences. Small dogs allowed. Security deposit equal to 1 mo rent. 45$ Application fee 18+. Call or text Glenn to schedule a showing! 240-498-4477

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have any available units?
22 Tivoli Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have?
Some of 22 Tivoli Lake Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Tivoli Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Tivoli Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Tivoli Lake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Tivoli Lake Court is pet friendly.
Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court offer parking?
No, 22 Tivoli Lake Court does not offer parking.
Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Tivoli Lake Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have a pool?
No, 22 Tivoli Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 22 Tivoli Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Tivoli Lake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Tivoli Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Tivoli Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave
Glenmont, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Glenmont Apartments with BalconiesGlenmont Apartments with Garages
Glenmont Apartments with ParkingGlenmont Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Glenmont Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University