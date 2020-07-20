22 Tivoli Lake Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Renters Warehouse DC and Glenn Jones are proud to announce our newest listing in Silver Spring, MD! **WOW!! FULLY FURNISHED** **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** **NEWLY REMODELED ** Designed by interior decorated w/ high quality, modern furnishings and 58" flat screen tv, this private 1 bed/1 bath basement apartment is a MUST SEE!! & It features ceramic tile, fresh paint, granite counters, kitchenette w/ stove top, separate entrance, beautiful high quality decor, washer & dryer, private patio looking out to greenery. The townhouse is tucked away in a serene, well cared for, green cul-de-sac. Commuter's dream! Conveniently located just down the road from Glenmont Metro, shopping, and conveniences. Small dogs allowed. Security deposit equal to 1 mo rent. 45$ Application fee 18+. Call or text Glenn to schedule a showing! 240-498-4477