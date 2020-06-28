13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Luxury end-unit 2-car garage TH in Poplar Run! 3 year-new, Large and bright 3-level, 3-bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Large open floor plan with lots of natural light on Main level. eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances and cabinets. Upper level features design tray-ceiling, master suite with its own private master bathroom with tub and shower. Lower level good-size rec room /office and half bath. Two car garage, double driveway, and ample street parking. Community has a club house and two pools, one has water features for the kids! Location is very convenient for transportation - close to the HWY ICC, metro, & shopping centers too.