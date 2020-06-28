All apartments in Glenmont
13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE

13750 Foggy Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13750 Foggy Glen Drive, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Luxury end-unit 2-car garage TH in Poplar Run! 3 year-new, Large and bright 3-level, 3-bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Large open floor plan with lots of natural light on Main level. eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances and cabinets. Upper level features design tray-ceiling, master suite with its own private master bathroom with tub and shower. Lower level good-size rec room /office and half bath. Two car garage, double driveway, and ample street parking. Community has a club house and two pools, one has water features for the kids! Location is very convenient for transportation - close to the HWY ICC, metro, & shopping centers too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13750 FOGGY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
