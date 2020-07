Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Still On Market, Applicant did not work out! BETTER THAN NEW!! This home is gorgeous!! It is 1 year old home & Kitchen has been nearly fully upgraded from builder quality. New cabinets, Quartz Counters, appl (3 wall ovens, warming tray, frig, dishwasher, micro) Hrwd Floors thru-out. FR w/2 story coffered ceiling, gas FP. BATHS UPGRADED OVER BUILDER AS WELL. LL is unfinished and Owner has stored some of her things in a locked enclosure.