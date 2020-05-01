7907 TYLER STREET

Amenities

Remarkably renovated to perfection, this home shows and feels like a brand new house. Raised Rambler w/ 4 true bedrooms, plenty of light, Stylish open-floor kitchen, all-wood cabinets, all new kitchen appliances, fantasy brown granite counter-tops, stylish backsplash, new flooring/ paint, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite on the first level, Brand new roof and landscaping, new HVAC furnace and water heater. Convenient for DC commuters: only minutes to Routes 50, 295 & 495, Largo metro station (blue/silver lines), Morgan Blvd metro station, Landover metro station (orange line) with park & ride, New Carrollton MARC station. Less than 15 minutes to ALDI, Costco, Wegman's and other grocery stores, shopping centers, 2 community centers, public parks, Glenarden library, UMD Global Campus, Prince George's Community College, FedEx Field, and Six Flags. ((Please be sure to view our 3D virtual reality tour, which will also work with your virtual google.))