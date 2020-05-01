All apartments in Glenarden
7907 TYLER STREET
7907 TYLER STREET

7907 Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

7907 Tyler Street, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Remarkably renovated to perfection, this home shows and feels like a brand new house. Raised Rambler w/ 4 true bedrooms, plenty of light, Stylish open-floor kitchen, all-wood cabinets, all new kitchen appliances, fantasy brown granite counter-tops, stylish backsplash, new flooring/ paint, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite on the first level, Brand new roof and landscaping, new HVAC furnace and water heater. Convenient for DC commuters: only minutes to Routes 50, 295 & 495, Largo metro station (blue/silver lines), Morgan Blvd metro station, Landover metro station (orange line) with park & ride, New Carrollton MARC station. Less than 15 minutes to ALDI, Costco, Wegman's and other grocery stores, shopping centers, 2 community centers, public parks, Glenarden library, UMD Global Campus, Prince George's Community College, FedEx Field, and Six Flags. ((Please be sure to view our 3D virtual reality tour, which will also work with your virtual google.))

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 TYLER STREET have any available units?
7907 TYLER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 7907 TYLER STREET have?
Some of 7907 TYLER STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 TYLER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7907 TYLER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 TYLER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7907 TYLER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 7907 TYLER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7907 TYLER STREET offers parking.
Does 7907 TYLER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 TYLER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 TYLER STREET have a pool?
No, 7907 TYLER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7907 TYLER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7907 TYLER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 TYLER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 TYLER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 TYLER STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7907 TYLER STREET has units with air conditioning.

