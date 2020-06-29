All apartments in Glassmanor
Find more places like 2205 Norlinda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassmanor, MD
/
2205 Norlinda Avenue
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

2205 Norlinda Avenue

2205 Norlinda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glassmanor
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2205 Norlinda Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Foyer Single Family Gem in Oxon Hill - This three-bedroom/three-bath split level home is located in Oxon Hill, Maryland and is an ideal living space. Situated near Saint Barnabas Road, there is quick access to hwy 495, hwy 295, and Andrews Air Force Base. It is also in close proximity to MGM Grand and the National Harbor with restaurants, shops, bars and events.

This recently remodeled house has a spacious floor plan with lots of closet space, attractive wood laminate floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and fixtures. The lower level family room has a wood burning fireplace and is great for entertaining. There is garage parking and a lovely deck in the rear. There is also a Washer/dryer hook-up in house.

Renting for $2100 + electric and water

To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.
(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com

"Professionally Managed By"
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
202 462 5106

(RLNE2297254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have any available units?
2205 Norlinda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have?
Some of 2205 Norlinda Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Norlinda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Norlinda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Norlinda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Norlinda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Norlinda Avenue offers parking.
Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Norlinda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have a pool?
No, 2205 Norlinda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2205 Norlinda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Norlinda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Norlinda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2205 Norlinda Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milano
1002 Kennebec St
Glassmanor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Glassmanor 1 BedroomsGlassmanor Apartments with Parking
Glassmanor Apartments with PoolsGlassmanor Cheap Places
Glassmanor Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VASeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America