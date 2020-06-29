2205 Norlinda Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Split Foyer Single Family Gem in Oxon Hill - This three-bedroom/three-bath split level home is located in Oxon Hill, Maryland and is an ideal living space. Situated near Saint Barnabas Road, there is quick access to hwy 495, hwy 295, and Andrews Air Force Base. It is also in close proximity to MGM Grand and the National Harbor with restaurants, shops, bars and events.



This recently remodeled house has a spacious floor plan with lots of closet space, attractive wood laminate floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and fixtures. The lower level family room has a wood burning fireplace and is great for entertaining. There is garage parking and a lovely deck in the rear. There is also a Washer/dryer hook-up in house.



Renting for $2100 + electric and water



To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.

(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com



"Professionally Managed By"

KL Associates, Inc.

1350 Wallach Place, NW

Washington, DC 20009

202 462 5106



(RLNE2297254)