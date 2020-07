Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Rent with the Option to BUY! Beautiful , Large semi-detached town home in Queen Anne's Village Community. Community has pool and playground in close proximity. Modern kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and stone back splash just before over-sized living and dining area. Great Closet Space!! Look no further. Minutes from Foundry Row . This won't last long. Make your appointment today!!!