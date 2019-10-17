All apartments in Garrison
23 Spirit Lane

23 Spirit Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23 Spirit Lane, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Owings Mills! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Owings Mills with assigned parking! The main level boasts an eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile floors and pass-through window, living/dining area with hardwood floors, and access to a large deck that is perfect for entertaining! The upper level provides 3 spacious bedrooms, including a large master with en suite bath, as well as a shared full bath with soaking tub. The finished lower level offers additional living space, a 3rd full bath, full-sized washer and dryer, and walk-out to rear yard.

One small dog welcome with additional deposit!
No cats
Proof of renter's insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5209495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

