23 Spirit Lane

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Owings Mills! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Owings Mills with assigned parking! The main level boasts an eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile floors and pass-through window, living/dining area with hardwood floors, and access to a large deck that is perfect for entertaining! The upper level provides 3 spacious bedrooms, including a large master with en suite bath, as well as a shared full bath with soaking tub. The finished lower level offers additional living space, a 3rd full bath, full-sized washer and dryer, and walk-out to rear yard.
One small dog welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter's insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
No Cats Allowed
