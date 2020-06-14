Apartment List
/
MD
/
fulton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Fulton, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fulton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8994 TAWES STREET
8994 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
3300 sqft
Well maintained NV townhome with detached garage. Huge lower level recreation space, den and full bath. Upgraded kitchen with oversized island overlooking family room, breakfast area and large deck.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8227 SOUTH MAPLE LAWN BLVD
8227 South Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,999
4500 sqft
ALMOST NEW TYLER STYLE ,1ST HAND FOR RENT ,SUPERB LIVING IN MAPLE LAWN. 10 FTCEILINGS ON MAIN LEVEL. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS.GRANITE. HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND. BUTLER'S. 6 BDR 5.1/2W/FULL BATH, REC ROOM ATBASEMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Fulton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,698
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Ridge
2 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Oakland Mills
3 Units Available
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
6032 Laurel Wreath Way
6032 Laurel Wreath Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1560 sqft
3 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3-level Townhouse in Columbia - Beautiful updated 3-level TH in Columbia. Within walking distance of the mall. The home features kitchen and bathrooms. The main level has beautiful laminate hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9724 Summer Park Ct
9724 Summer Park Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2610 Sherview Ln
2610 Sherview Lane, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2903 sqft
2610 Sherview Ln Available 07/06/20 Scenic Farmhouse 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Utilities Included! - Welcome home to your beautiful, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home overlooking rolling hills with utilities included! When you first walk in, you'll

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Laurel Lakes
1 Unit Available
14229 Jib St #31
14229 Jib Street, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space! This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
8923 Skyrock Ct
8923 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1635 sqft
Please click here to apply Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance. Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fulton, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fulton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFulton 3 BedroomsFulton Accessible Apartments
Fulton Apartments with BalconyFulton Apartments with GarageFulton Apartments with GymFulton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFulton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Fulton Apartments with ParkingFulton Apartments with PoolFulton Apartments with Washer-DryerFulton Dog Friendly ApartmentsFulton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College