All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 8811 Longwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
8811 Longwood Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

8811 Longwood Street

8811 Longwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8811 Longwood Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
NV end unit townhome with custom kitchen and 10 foot bump-out on main and upper levels available soon in Maple Lawn, Howard County. Entry level hosts first floor bedroom and full bath. Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, oversized garage, oversized Trex deck, two huge master bedroom walk-in closets, custom master bath, large laundry room on upper level. $15k in recent, energy efficient upgrades: custom window treatment throughout home, LED ceiling lights installed in all bedrooms & common areas, high efficiency A/C with wi-fi control, easy maintenance garden reno for increased curb appeal, custom kitchen backsplash, freshly painted shutters, Two Kanto PDX650 Full Motion TV Mounts with cord management, and stairway closet. Surrounded by single family homes: plenty of parking for family/guests and nature views available throughout home. Lake down the street; Park and playground within walking distance.

Easy access to Rt 29, ICC/MD 200, I-95, Fort Meade, NSA, Columbia, Baltimore, BWI, MARC train, DC, great Howard County schools, and hospitals.

Unmatched community amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, tennis basketball courts, dog park, walking paths, shopping, and dining.

Min: 1-Year Lease. Background and Credit check required, Application fee: $45.
Min credit score: 675.
Security Deposit: $5,000

Tenant pays for HOA ($152/month) for total monthly rent of $3,652. *Extended lease incentive: Homeowner pays for HOA ($152/month) with 33+ month lease.* No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Longwood Street have any available units?
8811 Longwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 8811 Longwood Street have?
Some of 8811 Longwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Longwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Longwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Longwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Longwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Longwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Longwood Street offers parking.
Does 8811 Longwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 Longwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Longwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 8811 Longwood Street has a pool.
Does 8811 Longwood Street have accessible units?
No, 8811 Longwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Longwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8811 Longwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 Longwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8811 Longwood Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Apartments with PoolFulton Dog Friendly Apartments
Fulton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College