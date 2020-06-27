8811 Longwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

NV end unit townhome with custom kitchen and 10 foot bump-out on main and upper levels available soon in Maple Lawn, Howard County. Entry level hosts first floor bedroom and full bath. Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, oversized garage, oversized Trex deck, two huge master bedroom walk-in closets, custom master bath, large laundry room on upper level. $15k in recent, energy efficient upgrades: custom window treatment throughout home, LED ceiling lights installed in all bedrooms & common areas, high efficiency A/C with wi-fi control, easy maintenance garden reno for increased curb appeal, custom kitchen backsplash, freshly painted shutters, Two Kanto PDX650 Full Motion TV Mounts with cord management, and stairway closet. Surrounded by single family homes: plenty of parking for family/guests and nature views available throughout home. Lake down the street; Park and playground within walking distance.



Easy access to Rt 29, ICC/MD 200, I-95, Fort Meade, NSA, Columbia, Baltimore, BWI, MARC train, DC, great Howard County schools, and hospitals.



Unmatched community amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, tennis basketball courts, dog park, walking paths, shopping, and dining.



Min: 1-Year Lease. Background and Credit check required, Application fee: $45.

Min credit score: 675.

Security Deposit: $5,000



Tenant pays for HOA ($152/month) for total monthly rent of $3,652. *Extended lease incentive: Homeowner pays for HOA ($152/month) with 33+ month lease.* No pets.