Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immediate availability!!! Luxury lower level condo in Maple Lawn Community with a one car garage. 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Generous room sizes. The kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking. One car garage has interior access to home. Moments away from community amenities including pool, gym, playground, dog park, restaurants, shopping etc. Quick access to Fort Meade, Route 95, 29, 32 and 200/ICC.