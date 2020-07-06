All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 7526 MORRIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
7526 MORRIS STREET
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

7526 MORRIS STREET

7526 Morris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7526 Morris St, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Upper Level Bozzuto Condo, 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Incredibly spacious and bright! Main level features large custom kitchen overlooking family room with gas fireplace, an oversized living room, separate dining room and private den/office. Beautiful hardwoods through-out! On the upper level you will find an oversized owner's suite with gorgeous custom bath plus two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Also on this level is a laundry room and full bath. Located in the highly sought after community of Maple Lawn. Close to shopping, dining, major commuter routes and BWI airport. Don't miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 MORRIS STREET have any available units?
7526 MORRIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
Is 7526 MORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7526 MORRIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 MORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7526 MORRIS STREET offer parking?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7526 MORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 MORRIS STREET have a pool?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7526 MORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 MORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7526 MORRIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7526 MORRIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Apartments with PoolFulton Dog Friendly Apartments
Fulton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College