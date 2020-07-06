7526 MORRIS STREET

Amenities

Beautiful Upper Level Bozzuto Condo, 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Incredibly spacious and bright! Main level features large custom kitchen overlooking family room with gas fireplace, an oversized living room, separate dining room and private den/office. Beautiful hardwoods through-out! On the upper level you will find an oversized owner's suite with gorgeous custom bath plus two additional large bedrooms with ample closet space. Also on this level is a laundry room and full bath. Located in the highly sought after community of Maple Lawn. Close to shopping, dining, major commuter routes and BWI airport. Don't miss this one!!