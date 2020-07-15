/
3 bedroom apartments
343 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Friendly, MD
2311 Thornknoll Dr
2311 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Apt near the National Harbor - Property Id: 310612 Beautiful home, in a quiet neighborhood, near metro bus, recently remodeled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1720 BLOUNT DRIVE
1720 Blount Drive, Friendly, MD
PLEASE CALL LISTNG AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTION.OWNER ACCEPTS SECTION 8 VOUCHER.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
762 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1488 POTOMAC HEIGHTS DRIVE
1488 Potomac Heights Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1969 sqft
Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home!
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1171 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,162
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1441 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1227 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
5873 East Boniwood Turn
5873 East Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
Available 10/01/20 Clinton Townhome - Property Id: 6591 Spacious 4BR 3.5 BA townhome in Clinton. Kitchen w/ bay window for eat-in area. Master BR with Mater BA, LR, recessed DR, 1/2 BA on main level.
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.
803 FAIR WINDS WAY
803 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2508 sqft
3 Bedrooms w/ 4 Full Bathrooms & 1 Half-Bath. Open Kitchen Dining Room & Living Room floorplan w/ fireplace. Open layout Terrace level Family room w/ two sided fireplace. Two car garage
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
6540 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
6540 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
Great 1-car garage townhouse ready for August occupancy! Open foyer entry, family room with fireplace to enjoy cool evenings, eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms with walk-in closets, suite bath includes stand-up shower and large soaking
7403 Waldran Avenue
7403 Waldran Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142 Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything. This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4616 SNOWFLOWER BOULEVARD
4616 Snowflower Boulevard, Glassmanor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1290 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4616 SNOWFLOWER BOULEVARD in Glassmanor. View photos, descriptions and more!
Suitland-Silver Hill
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.
