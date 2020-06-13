Apartment List
/
MD
/
frederick
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
6 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Waverley View
4 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Maryland City
43 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Ridge
11 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,554
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
2 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Ballenger Creek Center
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
$
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Fredericktowne Village
1 Unit Available
802 Stratford Way
802 Stratford Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
As you enter into the foyer area of this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 full bath condo, you have a wood-looking laminate floor with an extra large closet to store not only your coats and shoes but other items as well. All carpet is new.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
812 E SOUTH STREET
812 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wormans Mill
1 Unit Available
2485 5 Shillings Rd.
2485 Five Shillings Rd, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available 06/16/20 wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875 1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill large living room with dual-sided

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taskers Chance
1 Unit Available
110 Penwick Cir
110 Penwick Circle, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
Great Townhome in Frederick, this property offer 4BR, 2 FB, 2HB, huge country kitchen with center island fresh paint and new flooring throughout, fireplace and deck great for entertaining.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2500 CATOCTIN CT #1-3A
2500 Catoctin Court, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious with abundance of natural light. Available immediately this top level two bedroom two bath condo apartment . A master bedroom suite with two closets. Eat-in kitchen boosts a food pantry and a breakfast area with amazing views.
City Guide for Frederick, MD

Located in north-central Maryland, Frederick is the county seat of the larger Frederick County and is the second largest incorporated area in Maryland behind Baltimore. At just 22 square miles, you can imagine that there aren’t too many apartments for rent in this City of Clustered Spires, but with a community of happy-to-be-there &amp; happy-to-help residents and this here apartment huntin’ guide, we’re sure you’ll have no problem finding a place just right. Ready to move to Frederick? Conti...

Since “Frederick” is often used as a name to describe it’s surrounding areas in addition to the city center, as well as the city's founder (Flintstone), you’ll likely hear more than a few recommendations & upsides for living in neighboring cities. For now, however, we’ll stick to finding you an apartment in Frederick’s core. One of the previous statements was not true. We'll leave it up to your geographical sensibilities to determine which.

Downtown

The downtown area of Frederick has some nice, historic brick apartment rentals boasting great views and heftier price tags than you’ll find in other areas of town. Residents like the walkability of the downtown area and its neighboring hoods, including Baker Park, a family & dog-friendly area less than a mile away and closer to beautiful Culler Lake.

Affordability

North Frederick neighborhoods like North Crossing, Cloverhill, Willowbrook, & Cover Ridge are all desirable and more affordable than downtown (read: cheap apartments found here). The further you move from the city center, the more suburban in nature the city becomes, with housing built in the mid-20th century and beyond.

Safety

As far as areas of potential concern, lucky for you there are few neighborhoods in Frederick with a bad rap, though some are viewed in a slightly less favorable light depending on who you talk to. Areas off of either side of Route 40 are reputed to have less of a family atmosphere, and rents are certainly lower, but, as always, you should check it out for yourself before signing a lease!

So, a politician walks into a bar...”

Residents of Frederick, MD love their homes. As a politically balanced place (described by one local as “moderately liberal”), you’re going to be surrounded by nice people, a historic atmosphere, and easy access to both Baltimore & Washington, D.C. Few things seem sweeter, best of luck finding your Frederick abode. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Frederick, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Frederick renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Frederick 1 BedroomsFrederick 2 BedroomsFrederick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrederick 3 BedroomsFrederick Apartments with Balcony
Frederick Apartments with GarageFrederick Apartments with GymFrederick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrederick Apartments with ParkingFrederick Apartments with Pool
Frederick Apartments with Washer-DryerFrederick Cheap PlacesFrederick Dog Friendly ApartmentsFrederick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Frederick

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University