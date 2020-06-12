Apartment List
/
MD
/
frederick
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM

46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Maryland City
43 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Walnut Ridge
11 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Commons of Avalon
1 Unit Available
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
$
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
603 Himes Ave 103
603 Himes Avenue, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1058 sqft
Unit 103 Available 06/25/20 603 Himes Avenue Unit - Property Id: 293094 This unit shows exceptionally well. New carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted. Master bedroom offers 2 large walk-in closets. Sun room actually provides 3rd bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wormans Mill
1 Unit Available
2485 5 Shillings Rd.
2485 Five Shillings Rd, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available 06/16/20 wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 1 level - Property Id: 291875 1837ft2 - wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is main level living at its finest (highly desirable community of Wormans Mill large living room with dual-sided

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taskers Chance
1 Unit Available
110 Penwick Cir
110 Penwick Circle, Frederick, MD
Great Townhome in Frederick, this property offer 4BR, 2 FB, 2HB, huge country kitchen with center island fresh paint and new flooring throughout, fireplace and deck great for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
532 Lancaster Place
532 Lancaster Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
532 Lancaster Place Available 08/01/20 UPDATED & Adorable 3BD/1.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Frederick Heights
1 Unit Available
1301 DANBERRY DRIVE
1301 Danberry Drive, Frederick, MD
4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk up basement, 2 car garages. Hardwood Floor on main level. It will be available on July 1, 2020 but show now. SHED is not included in rental and owner will have access to it at any time. 1 Year minimum.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
6 W 4TH STREET
6 West 4th Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1686 sqft
Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ballenger Creek Center
1 Unit Available
614 CAWLEY DRIVE
614 Cawley Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
MOVE-IN-READY...Townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths, over 1800 sf. Minutes from 270/70/340/15 and close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Taskers Chance
1 Unit Available
102 TWIN EAGLE COURT
102 Twin Eagle Court, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1704 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR COMMUTER ROUTES. VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. SMALL DOGS ACCEPTED. SORRY NO CATS. MAIN BEDROOM SUITE OCCUPIES THE ENTIRE TOP (THIRD) LEVEL.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
101 W SOUTH STREET
101 West South Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
13158 sqft
If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Taskers Chance
1 Unit Available
116 WATERLAND WAY
116 Waterland Court, Frederick, MD
3 Level townhouse 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathroom nice size deck and patio. Main lever has space to be 4th room or family room. Open bright kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops with breakfast bar.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
2613 EGRET WAY
2613 Egret Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2160 sqft
Beautiful Three bedroom plus Den End Unit Townhouse. There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the third floor. Lower and main level have Hardwood floors, carpeting on 3rd level and in bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
Amber Meadows
1 Unit Available
1771 Hillmeade Square
1771 Hillmeade Square, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
This home is ready to go! Fully carpeted throughout. Kitchen will accommodate a small table. Separate dining room. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and separate vanity from bathroom. Powder room on the main level.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Carrollton
1 Unit Available
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
Results within 1 mile of Frederick

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2432 sqft
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

June 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frederick rents declined significantly over the past month

Frederick rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frederick stand at $1,395 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,612 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frederick's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frederick, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frederick

    As rents have increased moderately in Frederick, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frederick is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Frederick's median two-bedroom rent of $1,612 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Frederick.
    • While Frederick's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frederick than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Frederick 1 BedroomsFrederick 2 BedroomsFrederick 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrederick 3 BedroomsFrederick Apartments with Balcony
    Frederick Apartments with GarageFrederick Apartments with GymFrederick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrederick Apartments with ParkingFrederick Apartments with Pool
    Frederick Apartments with Washer-DryerFrederick Cheap PlacesFrederick Dog Friendly ApartmentsFrederick Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
    Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
    Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Frederick

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hood CollegeHoward Community College
    University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
    Marymount University