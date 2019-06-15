9905 Edgehill Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your private, spacious sanctuary only 20 minutes from DC for the price of a small apartment in the city! Will go fast!! Location: ~20 minutes from FDA, NIH, NSA, Bethesda, Rockville, Takoma Park, DC. 5 minutes from 495, unbeatable access. Quiet wooded neighborhood. The Woodmoor neighborhood is coveted for its walking distance to elementary through high schools, great shopping like Trader Joe's, Wholefoods. Parks, trails are all 10 min away. Downtown Silver Spring has shopping, metro, buses, a cinema, music venue, restaurants 10 minutes away.

The Property: Driveway accommodates 3-4 cars + free street parking. This comfortable Cape Cod style house has hardwood floors throughout, 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, living rooms, dining room, breakfast nook, gas cooking, finished carpeted basement, laundry room. A ton of storage!! Perfect for a single person, couple, roommates or a small family. The attic has ample storage space, + 1 lg pantry, 3 storage closets. The newly remodeled master luxury bath features a heated whirlpool jacuzzi, bluetooth ready fan for listening to news or music. A renovated wood burning stone fireplace, a new huge walk-in closet complete with drawers and hanging space, bedroom closets remodeled with shelving and drawers. The house has beautiful neutral shades and drapes throughout.

The fully enclosed backyard, features, flagstone patio, easy to maintain landscape design, great for entertaining. Beautifully furnished including a firepit and a topnotch charcoal & gas barbecue! The Adorable Shed is stocked with garden tools and a work area, has electricity.

Small pet will be considered for additional $75/month. Rent $3,150/month, 1-month security deposit. Water included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Property 1 Management is proud to showcase our newest rental listing available first week of April!