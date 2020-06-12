215 Crestmoor Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Single Family Home in Woodmoor - Property Id: 295957



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick and stone Colonial . The main level offers a spacious living space with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crown molding and a kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new gas stove. The upstairs offers hardwood floors throughout the Master bedroom and the two additional bedrooms, one featuring a vaulted ceiling with great sunlight. The fully-finished lower level offers a family room with recessed lighting, full bathroom, separate room for an office, laundry, and door to the backyard. The home provides plenty of storage and closet space, The home features a screened porch, elevated rear deck, backyard patio and a fenced in garden. There is a private driveway for convenient off-street parking. The house is located in the vibrant, thought after community of Woodmoor. Commuting is convenient with easy access to the Beltway, major roadways, airports and public transportation.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295957

Property Id 295957



(RLNE5839315)