All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 215 Crestmoor Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MD
/
215 Crestmoor Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

215 Crestmoor Cir

215 Crestmoor Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

215 Crestmoor Circle, Four Corners, MD 20901
Woodmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Single Family Home in Woodmoor - Property Id: 295957

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick and stone Colonial . The main level offers a spacious living space with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crown molding and a kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new gas stove. The upstairs offers hardwood floors throughout the Master bedroom and the two additional bedrooms, one featuring a vaulted ceiling with great sunlight. The fully-finished lower level offers a family room with recessed lighting, full bathroom, separate room for an office, laundry, and door to the backyard. The home provides plenty of storage and closet space, The home features a screened porch, elevated rear deck, backyard patio and a fenced in garden. There is a private driveway for convenient off-street parking. The house is located in the vibrant, thought after community of Woodmoor. Commuting is convenient with easy access to the Beltway, major roadways, airports and public transportation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295957
Property Id 295957

(RLNE5839315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Crestmoor Cir have any available units?
215 Crestmoor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 215 Crestmoor Cir have?
Some of 215 Crestmoor Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Crestmoor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
215 Crestmoor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Crestmoor Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Crestmoor Cir is pet friendly.
Does 215 Crestmoor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 215 Crestmoor Cir offers parking.
Does 215 Crestmoor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Crestmoor Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Crestmoor Cir have a pool?
No, 215 Crestmoor Cir does not have a pool.
Does 215 Crestmoor Cir have accessible units?
No, 215 Crestmoor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Crestmoor Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Crestmoor Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Crestmoor Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Crestmoor Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDForest Glen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCalverton, MDTakoma Park, MD
Glenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MDAspen Hill, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDNorth Kensington, MDBeltsville, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDCloverly, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park