Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

10626 S Dunmoor Dr

10626 South Dunmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10626 South Dunmoor Drive, Four Corners, MD 20901
Woodmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy and Sunny Cape Cod in Silver Spring's popular WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Welcome home to your adorable Woodmoor cape. This fantastic home boasts four bedrooms and two full baths. You will love the sunny open floor plan and original hardwood floors. Enjoy cooking a delicious meal in the updated eat-in kitchen. The main level has two bedrooms, one full bath and ample closet space. Upstairs you will find two spacious rooms and one gorgeous updated full bath with soaking tub.

Relax on the rear patio or BBQ with friends! You will really enjoy the HUGE fenced in yard. It doesn't end there- this great property also has a HUGE storage/ tool shed with power!

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!

Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease
Tenant pays all utilities, gutter cleaning and lawn care
Pets Case by Case

(RLNE5123360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have any available units?
10626 S Dunmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have?
Some of 10626 S Dunmoor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10626 S Dunmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10626 S Dunmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 S Dunmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr offer parking?
No, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10626 S Dunmoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10626 S Dunmoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
