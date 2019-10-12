10626 S Dunmoor Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill bathtub

Cozy and Sunny Cape Cod in Silver Spring's popular WOODMOOR neighborhood! - Welcome home to your adorable Woodmoor cape. This fantastic home boasts four bedrooms and two full baths. You will love the sunny open floor plan and original hardwood floors. Enjoy cooking a delicious meal in the updated eat-in kitchen. The main level has two bedrooms, one full bath and ample closet space. Upstairs you will find two spacious rooms and one gorgeous updated full bath with soaking tub.



Relax on the rear patio or BBQ with friends! You will really enjoy the HUGE fenced in yard. It doesn't end there- this great property also has a HUGE storage/ tool shed with power!



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great property!



Lease terms:



12 month minimum lease

Tenant pays all utilities, gutter cleaning and lawn care

Pets Case by Case



