10613 Cavalier Drive Available 03/18/19 - Light & Bright Single Family Home in a Fantastic Location, Minutes to 495, Downtown Silver Spring, Restaurants and Shopping.This Well-Maintained Home features Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level, Kitchen updated with Granite, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, and and a Florida Room/Enclosed Rear Porch opening to the Inviting Back Yard.There are 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on the Main Level.The Fully Finished Basement with Walk-Up Stairs to the Outside features a Rec Room, Full Bath, Den/Office and Laundry.The Flat, Fenced Back Yard is Perfect for Entertaining and Summer Fun, and features a Deck & Shed.Efficiency UPgrades including Updated Windows and Newer HVAC for Lower Utility Bills.There Off-Street Parking on your Private Driveway.This home is available for rent starting March 22, 2019, and a 2 year lease is preferred.'Note: The home can be rented furnished for an additional $200 per month.



