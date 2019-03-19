All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 10613 Cavalier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MD
/
10613 Cavalier Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10613 Cavalier Drive

10613 Cavalier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10613 Cavalier Drive, Four Corners, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
10613 Cavalier Drive Available 03/18/19 - Light & Bright Single Family Home in a Fantastic Location, Minutes to 495, Downtown Silver Spring, Restaurants and Shopping.This Well-Maintained Home features Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level, Kitchen updated with Granite, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, and and a Florida Room/Enclosed Rear Porch opening to the Inviting Back Yard.There are 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on the Main Level.The Fully Finished Basement with Walk-Up Stairs to the Outside features a Rec Room, Full Bath, Den/Office and Laundry.The Flat, Fenced Back Yard is Perfect for Entertaining and Summer Fun, and features a Deck & Shed.Efficiency UPgrades including Updated Windows and Newer HVAC for Lower Utility Bills.There Off-Street Parking on your Private Driveway.This home is available for rent starting March 22, 2019, and a 2 year lease is preferred.'Note: The home can be rented furnished for an additional $200 per month.

(RLNE4725369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 Cavalier Drive have any available units?
10613 Cavalier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 10613 Cavalier Drive have?
Some of 10613 Cavalier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10613 Cavalier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10613 Cavalier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 Cavalier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10613 Cavalier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 10613 Cavalier Drive offer parking?
No, 10613 Cavalier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10613 Cavalier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 Cavalier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 Cavalier Drive have a pool?
No, 10613 Cavalier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10613 Cavalier Drive have accessible units?
No, 10613 Cavalier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 Cavalier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 Cavalier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10613 Cavalier Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10613 Cavalier Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDForest Glen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCalverton, MDTakoma Park, MD
Glenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MDAspen Hill, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDNorth Kensington, MDBeltsville, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDCloverly, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park