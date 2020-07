Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful Cape Cod that is much bigger than it looks from the outside. Large living room with fireplace, separate dining room, wood floors, modern kitchen and wonderful screened porch on the back. 2 bedrooms and full bath in the main floor. 2 carpeted bedrooms upstairs with lots of closet space. Large backyardOwner will consider a pet with additional deposit. House to be painted when Tenants move out. Available June 5th.