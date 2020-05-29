All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

10115 Greenock Rd

10115 Greenock Road · No Longer Available
Location

10115 Greenock Road, Four Corners, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Sunny & Spacious 4BR/ 2BA Situated Between Silver Spring & Wheaton! - This beautiful & recently renovated home is equidistant from busy Wheaton and Silver Spring and is just minutes away from Forest Glen Metro. You will enjoy three fully finished levels and beautiful hardwood floors.

Enter the main level into your spacious, sunlit living room w/ fireplace. Continue into the open kitchen and dining area, equipped with lots of cabinet space, gas stove and dishwasher. Turn left into a side bedroom or expansive office space and exit from your main level balcony and steps leading outside to the backyard.

The upper level with has 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom.

Head downstairs to the lower level into another large open space and a family room w/ fireplace. Here you will also find a laundry room with new washer & dryer and giant workstation.

You will really enjoy the large fenced in backyard with steps leading down from the first floor balcony and plenty of room for grilling and entertaining friends.

Interested? Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to take a look at this great property!

Lease Terms:
*12 month minimum lease
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
* No smoking inside the property
* Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric) & lawn care/ gutter cleaning
* Pets considered on a case by case basis

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE2094319)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 Greenock Rd have any available units?
10115 Greenock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 10115 Greenock Rd have?
Some of 10115 Greenock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 Greenock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10115 Greenock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 Greenock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 Greenock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10115 Greenock Rd offer parking?
No, 10115 Greenock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10115 Greenock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 Greenock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 Greenock Rd have a pool?
No, 10115 Greenock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10115 Greenock Rd have accessible units?
No, 10115 Greenock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 Greenock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 Greenock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10115 Greenock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10115 Greenock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

