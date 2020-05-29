10115 Greenock Rd

Amenities

Sunny & Spacious 4BR/ 2BA Situated Between Silver Spring & Wheaton! - This beautiful & recently renovated home is equidistant from busy Wheaton and Silver Spring and is just minutes away from Forest Glen Metro. You will enjoy three fully finished levels and beautiful hardwood floors.



Enter the main level into your spacious, sunlit living room w/ fireplace. Continue into the open kitchen and dining area, equipped with lots of cabinet space, gas stove and dishwasher. Turn left into a side bedroom or expansive office space and exit from your main level balcony and steps leading outside to the backyard.



The upper level with has 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom.



Head downstairs to the lower level into another large open space and a family room w/ fireplace. Here you will also find a laundry room with new washer & dryer and giant workstation.



You will really enjoy the large fenced in backyard with steps leading down from the first floor balcony and plenty of room for grilling and entertaining friends.



Interested? Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to take a look at this great property!



Lease Terms:

*12 month minimum lease

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

* No smoking inside the property

* Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric) & lawn care/ gutter cleaning

* Pets considered on a case by case basis



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



