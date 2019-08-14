10111 Greenock Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

Cozy 3BR Cape Cod in South Four Corners! - Cozy 3BR/ 2BA Cape Cod in South Four Corners neighborhood. Large sunny family room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook, living room with dining area- LOTS of interior space! New carpet and paint throughout. Awesome rear deck with BBQ and built in seating - perfect for entertaining!



Contact Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a viewing. To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



Rent: $2100

Security Deposit: $2100

Pets: Sorry, no pets

Lease Terms: Minimum 1 yr lease, tenants pay all utilities and lawn care, no smoking

Hot tub is non-functional



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3961241)