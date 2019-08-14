All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

10111 Greenock Rd

10111 Greenock Road · No Longer Available
Location

10111 Greenock Road, Four Corners, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Cozy 3BR Cape Cod in South Four Corners! - Cozy 3BR/ 2BA Cape Cod in South Four Corners neighborhood. Large sunny family room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook, living room with dining area- LOTS of interior space! New carpet and paint throughout. Awesome rear deck with BBQ and built in seating - perfect for entertaining!

Contact Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a viewing. To apply, please visit our website at www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

Rent: $2100
Security Deposit: $2100
Pets: Sorry, no pets
Lease Terms: Minimum 1 yr lease, tenants pay all utilities and lawn care, no smoking
Hot tub is non-functional

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 Greenock Rd have any available units?
10111 Greenock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 10111 Greenock Rd have?
Some of 10111 Greenock Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub.
Is 10111 Greenock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10111 Greenock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 Greenock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10111 Greenock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10111 Greenock Rd offer parking?
No, 10111 Greenock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10111 Greenock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 Greenock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 Greenock Rd have a pool?
No, 10111 Greenock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10111 Greenock Rd have accessible units?
No, 10111 Greenock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 Greenock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10111 Greenock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10111 Greenock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10111 Greenock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
