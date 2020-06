Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Cute Rambler situated on level 1/2 acre lot*sep laundry rm*large liv rm w/fp*wood floors thru*large family room with slider to patio*another large room off kitchen that could be used for den or office or exercise room*shed*large level yard*11 miles from BollingAFB,14 miles from Indian Head Naval Warfare Cntr*18 miles from AFB*

Cute Rambler situated on level 1/2 acre lot*sep laundry rm*large liv rm w/fp*wood floors thru*large family room with slider to patio*another large room off kitchen that could be used for den or office or exercise room*shed*large level yard*11 miles from BollingAFB,14 miles from Indian Head Naval Warfare Cntr*18 miles from AFB*