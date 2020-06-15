All apartments in Fort Meade
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2647 Richmond Way

2647 Richmond Way · (240) 224-8220
Location

2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD 21076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience. Upstairs on your main level, look at our open floorplan living/dining room with dark hardwood floors and big windows. Go into your beautiful kitchen with a huge island, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry for added storage. Walk on out to your nice deck off your kitchen for outdoor entertainment. The third level has two spacious bedrooms and a full bath to share. The master bedroom has new carpeting and a walk in closet with built in shelving. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, a soaking tub, and a stand up glass door shower. A washer and dryer is also included in this gorgeous home.

Pets welcome with an additional deposit!

- Minutes from Arundel Mills Mall for plenty of shops and restaurants!

- Close to SR 295, SR 100, Ft. Meade, and BWI!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5818203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Richmond Way have any available units?
2647 Richmond Way has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2647 Richmond Way have?
Some of 2647 Richmond Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Richmond Way currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Richmond Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Richmond Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 Richmond Way is pet friendly.
Does 2647 Richmond Way offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Richmond Way does offer parking.
Does 2647 Richmond Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 Richmond Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Richmond Way have a pool?
No, 2647 Richmond Way does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Richmond Way have accessible units?
No, 2647 Richmond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Richmond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2647 Richmond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2647 Richmond Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2647 Richmond Way does not have units with air conditioning.
