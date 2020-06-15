2647 Richmond Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience. Upstairs on your main level, look at our open floorplan living/dining room with dark hardwood floors and big windows. Go into your beautiful kitchen with a huge island, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry for added storage. Walk on out to your nice deck off your kitchen for outdoor entertainment. The third level has two spacious bedrooms and a full bath to share. The master bedroom has new carpeting and a walk in closet with built in shelving. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, a soaking tub, and a stand up glass door shower. A washer and dryer is also included in this gorgeous home.



Pets welcome with an additional deposit!



- Minutes from Arundel Mills Mall for plenty of shops and restaurants!



- Close to SR 295, SR 100, Ft. Meade, and BWI!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5818203)