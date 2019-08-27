Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

9846 Hollow Glen Pl Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 3 BR 1.5 bathroom condo townhome - walk to Metro - Absolutely charming 3BR, 1.5BA condo townhome in beautiful community. Front view to beautiful courtyard. This home has a lovely main level with newer floors, newer windows, and updated kitchen that exits to lovely patio. Laundry is in this floor as is a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms as well as a full bathroom and lots of closet space. All hardwood floors in this level and updated bathroom. Home has a large storage attic and one permitted parking space as well as open street parking.



Walking distance to Forest Glen Metro, 495, parks, shops, mall & Restaurants.



No Dogs Allowed



