2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303

Immaculate, beautiful condo in the Americana Finmark. Close to beltway, walk to Forest Glen Metro. All utilities included in the rent except fiber/internet. Community swimming pool, tennis courts, picnic area. Housing vouchers welcomed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
