Forest Glen, MD
2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303

2114 Bonnywood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Bonnywood Ln, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Amenities

all utils included
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Immaculate, beautiful condo in the Americana Finmark. Close to beltway, walk to Forest Glen Metro. All utilities included in the rent except fiber/internet. Community swimming pool, tennis courts, picnic area. Housing vouchers welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have any available units?
2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have?
Some of 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303's amenities include all utils included, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 currently offering any rent specials?
2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 pet-friendly?
No, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 offer parking?
Yes, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 offers parking.
Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have a pool?
Yes, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 has a pool.
Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have accessible units?
No, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 BONNYWOOD LN #1-303 does not have units with air conditioning.
