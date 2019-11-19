10379 Green Holly Terr

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Really Great Townhome Conveniently Located Just North of Forest Glen and South of Wheaton! - Welcome to your spacious townhome that features 3 full finished levels, a big deck, new carpet, fresh paint, situated in a location very easily accessible to Wheaton, downtown Silver Spring, parks, trails & much more!



To see this great home, email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

Sorry, no pets

12 month minimum lease

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

No smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5011762)