10379 Green Holly Terr
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

10379 Green Holly Terr

10379 Green Holly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10379 Green Holly Terrace, Forest Glen, MD 20902
Forest Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Really Great Townhome Conveniently Located Just North of Forest Glen and South of Wheaton! - Welcome to your spacious townhome that features 3 full finished levels, a big deck, new carpet, fresh paint, situated in a location very easily accessible to Wheaton, downtown Silver Spring, parks, trails & much more!

To see this great home, email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
Sorry, no pets
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5011762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10379 Green Holly Terr have any available units?
10379 Green Holly Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
Is 10379 Green Holly Terr currently offering any rent specials?
10379 Green Holly Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10379 Green Holly Terr pet-friendly?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Glen.
Does 10379 Green Holly Terr offer parking?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr does not offer parking.
Does 10379 Green Holly Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10379 Green Holly Terr have a pool?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr does not have a pool.
Does 10379 Green Holly Terr have accessible units?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 10379 Green Holly Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10379 Green Holly Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10379 Green Holly Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
