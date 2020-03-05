All apartments in Fallston
3003 FRANKLINS CHANCE DR

3003 Franklins Chance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Franklins Chance Drive, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a house share situation, Basement Studio apartment for rent basement has full bath, and living area. The renter will have access to the entire first floor also. 3 additional living areas, full eat in kitchen, sun porch and HUGE back yard. Great neighborhood in Fallston, very quite, Cul De Sac street. Basement apartment is ideal , quit and private. 900 square feet room with private bath, and large private living area. The rent includes it's all inclusive of utilities and wifi. Private entrance to basement. Background and credit check required. Renters share kitchen and have access to entire first floor with 4 living areas/rooms plus screened in back porch CALL the owner not the agent call or Text Sharon at 410-459-2072 for information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

