All apartments in Fallston
Find more places like 2307 OAKMONT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fallston, MD
/
2307 OAKMONT ROAD
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2307 OAKMONT ROAD

2307 Oakmont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2307 Oakmont Road, Fallston, MD 21047

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to 2307 Oakmont Road! This 3 bed 3 bath rancher is larger than it appears! This open concept rancher is situated on nearly an acre in Fallston. Large family room with gleaming hardwood floors flows into the combination kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features ceramic tile, lots of cabinet and counter space, an island with additional cabinet storage, stainless appliances and a sliding glass door that leads out to the back deck. The master bedroom features new carpet, walk in closet and master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom round out the main level. Downstairs, you'll find a rec room, full bathroom, walk in closet, office, kitchenette with stove and fridge, living room with sliders out to the driveway, and utility room. Pets OK on a case by case basis. 700 + credit score required. Must use Listing Broker application and lease. Immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have any available units?
2307 OAKMONT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fallston, MD.
What amenities does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have?
Some of 2307 OAKMONT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 OAKMONT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2307 OAKMONT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 OAKMONT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD offers parking.
Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 OAKMONT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 OAKMONT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBel Air North, MDBel Air, MDEdgewood, MDJoppatowne, MDPerry Hall, MDTimonium, MD
Carney, MDWhite Marsh, MDParkville, MDLutherville, MDOverlea, MDRossville, MDRiverside, MDMays Chapel, MDRosedale, MDMiddle River, MDPerryman, MDAberdeen, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community College