Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to 2307 Oakmont Road! This 3 bed 3 bath rancher is larger than it appears! This open concept rancher is situated on nearly an acre in Fallston. Large family room with gleaming hardwood floors flows into the combination kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features ceramic tile, lots of cabinet and counter space, an island with additional cabinet storage, stainless appliances and a sliding glass door that leads out to the back deck. The master bedroom features new carpet, walk in closet and master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom round out the main level. Downstairs, you'll find a rec room, full bathroom, walk in closet, office, kitchenette with stove and fridge, living room with sliders out to the driveway, and utility room. Pets OK on a case by case basis. 700 + credit score required. Must use Listing Broker application and lease. Immediate move-in.