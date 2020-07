5420 EPPONIANS CHOICE DR #10

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWN HOUSE W/2 CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF VISITING PARKING SPACES! HARWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 DECKS! ELECTRIC FIRE PLACE! 2 LIVING ROOMS! FORMAL DINING ROOM! GAS STOVE FOR COOKING! TRUE MASTER WITH JACUZZI BATHTUB AND 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS! ALL BEDROOMS ARE GREAT SIZES! HOA TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING! COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS,VOLLEY BALL, CLUB SPACE FOR PARTIES,MINI GOLF AND 14 PARKS W/RUNNING PATHS! SHOPPING INCLUDING GOLDS GYM JUST A BLOCK AWAY!APPLY AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM