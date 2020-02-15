4912 MATAPEAKES BOUNTY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

IMMACULATE 3 Level Townhouse, FULLY Loaded with Upgrades and Located on a Pristine Lot - End of Row and End of Road within the Desirable Fairwoods Community! Attached Front Garage leads you to a Fully Finished Lower Level with Neutral Walls, Clean Carpet and Privacy Fenced In Backyard Space. Plus Full Bathroom at Garage Interior Entry. Main Level offers Dark Cherry Hardwood Floors, GORGEOUS Kitchen with Huge Two-Tier Island, Custom Trim Throughout Crown, Base and Columns. Custom Blinds and Freshly Painted. Upper Level hosts 2 LARGE Bedrooms which share a BEAUTIFUL Full Bathroom. Master Suite has 2 Walk-In Closets and Tiled Master Bathroom with Soaking Tub, Tile Shower and Dual Vanity Sinks. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!! Plus Top Level Laundry Room! You're going to LOVE this Location as you full access to all community features, walking trails, easy access to so many amenities and all HOA/Condo Fees are included within the Monthly Rent.