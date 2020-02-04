All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE

12326 Eugenes Prospect Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12326 Eugenes Prospect Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful home in the sort after Fairwood Community! This home is perfect for those who love to entertain. Entire home has been freshly painted. Open floor plan with recent updates including new granite counter tops in the 2nd level bathrooms, and new ceramic tile in two of the bathrooms. The basement was renovated in 2016 that includes a full bath, full kitchen, recreation area and two extra bedrooms. The carpet installed in 2016 on the main and 2nd levels is in great condition. Spacious rear yard with brick patio and directly across the street from the park, amphitheater and the Safeway shopping center. The community offers walking paths, a pool, a clubhouse, amphitheater, tennis courts, Gold's gym, a shopping center, a private neighborhood security surveillance company, and many more amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have any available units?
12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have?
Some of 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12326 EUGENES PROSPECT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MDKettering, MDGlenarden, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDSummerfield, MDLandover, MDGreenbelt, MDSouth Laurel, MDNew Carrollton, MDWestphalia, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University