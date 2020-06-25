3535 Woodlake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

End Unit w/ 2-car garage masterpiece, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths - Awesome 3 finished level end unit townhome with 2 car garage and rear deck. This beautiful Barton model features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths along with many upgrades. The main level has a large kitchen with 42 inch custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and hard wood flooring. The dining /breakfast room runs off the kitchen and allow ample light through the bay window. The large family room leads to the 8x18 rear deck. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and includes an oversize master bedroom with large walk in closet and luxury soaking tub/ separate shower. The lower level features a recreation room, half bath and 2 car garage. Near 29 corridor, ICC, and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5337653)