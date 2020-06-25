All apartments in Fairland
3535 Woodlake Drive

3535 Woodlake Dr
Location

3535 Woodlake Dr, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
End Unit w/ 2-car garage masterpiece, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths - Awesome 3 finished level end unit townhome with 2 car garage and rear deck. This beautiful Barton model features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths along with many upgrades. The main level has a large kitchen with 42 inch custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and hard wood flooring. The dining /breakfast room runs off the kitchen and allow ample light through the bay window. The large family room leads to the 8x18 rear deck. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and includes an oversize master bedroom with large walk in closet and luxury soaking tub/ separate shower. The lower level features a recreation room, half bath and 2 car garage. Near 29 corridor, ICC, and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Woodlake Drive have any available units?
3535 Woodlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3535 Woodlake Drive have?
Some of 3535 Woodlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Woodlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Woodlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Woodlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Woodlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3535 Woodlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Woodlake Drive offers parking.
Does 3535 Woodlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Woodlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Woodlake Drive have a pool?
No, 3535 Woodlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Woodlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3535 Woodlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Woodlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Woodlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Woodlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 Woodlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

