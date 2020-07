Amenities

Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom TH. Main level offer living / dining area combo, kitchen with table space, powder room. 2nd level offers 2 nice size bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room with washer & dryer. 3rd level is the master suite complete with walk in closet and master bathroom. Easy commute to Route 29 and the ICC to Washington or Baltimore. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets case by case