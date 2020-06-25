All apartments in Fairland
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:17 AM

14736 Wexhall Terrace

14736 Wexhall Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14736 Wexhall Terrace, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Patio, Parks, Children playground. Beautiful View. Enjoy all the free amenities in the highly sought after Townes of Gloucester Community with Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, and Playground. This end unit town house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms and patio with fenced front small yard that is maintained by the HOA. The kitchen inludes stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile and granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, and all bedrooms have new carpet. All new appliances. Right off Rt 29 and the ICC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have any available units?
14736 Wexhall Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have?
Some of 14736 Wexhall Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14736 Wexhall Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14736 Wexhall Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14736 Wexhall Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 14736 Wexhall Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14736 Wexhall Terrace offers parking.
Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14736 Wexhall Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 14736 Wexhall Terrace has a pool.
Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14736 Wexhall Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14736 Wexhall Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 14736 Wexhall Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14736 Wexhall Terrace has units with air conditioning.

