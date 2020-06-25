14736 Wexhall Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Patio, Parks, Children playground. Beautiful View. Enjoy all the free amenities in the highly sought after Townes of Gloucester Community with Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, and Playground. This end unit town house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms and patio with fenced front small yard that is maintained by the HOA. The kitchen inludes stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile and granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, and all bedrooms have new carpet. All new appliances. Right off Rt 29 and the ICC