7014 CARMAE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3D VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oZmwARYTpjD UPDATED & MOVE-IN READY SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER ON BEAUTIFUL & QUIET 5/8 ACRE LEVEL LOT. LESS THAN A YEAR AGO PROPERTY WAS FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUT & NEW FLOORING INSTALLED THOUGHOUT. LARGE FRONT LIVING ROOM & EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND SIDE ENTRY DOOR TO BACK YARD. TWO BEDROOMS, BOTH WITH CEILING FANS & FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL WITH LINEN CLOSET & TUB / SHOWER COMBO. THERE IS A SECOND FULL BATH IN LOWER LEVEL ALONG WITH REC-ROOM & WALK-IN CLOSSET. LARGE UNFINISHED AREA GREAT FOR STOARGE & INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER, LAUNDRY SINK & WALK-UP EXIT. YOU WILL LOVE THE BACK YARD SPACE BORDERED BY TREES ON THE NON-THROUGH STREET. PROPERTY HAS AN INVISIBLE FENCE & NEWLY INSTALLED WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM. CONVIENT AREA JUST OFF ROUTE 32 & 97. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. PETS ACCEPTED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. RIDING LAWN MOWER & LAWN EQUIPMENT INCLUDED & STORED IN SHED. ANNUAL MAINTENCE REQUIRED OR CAN ARRANGE FOR A LAWN SERVICE AT ADDITIONAL COST.