6488 CORNWALL DR #18

Spacious end unit in Reservoir Ridge with amazing community amenities and just steps from shopping and dining. Bright living room with bay window opens to kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining space, breakfast bar and large pantry. Upper levels have generous bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Luxurious, master suite with huge walk in closet and attached bath with double vanity. Community features two tot lots, pavilion and pool. Be close to dining and shopping and enjoy living in this beautiful and convenient home. No pets. Everyone over 18 must be on the lease. Application fee is $65.00 per applicant. No smoking. Requires Security Deposit, First Months rent and any prorated rent. Apply online at Longandfoster.com.