All apartments in Eldersburg
Find more places like 6488 CORNWALL DR #18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eldersburg, MD
/
6488 CORNWALL DR #18
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:32 PM

6488 CORNWALL DR #18

6488 Cornwall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eldersburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6488 Cornwall Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Spacious end unit in Reservoir Ridge with amazing community amenities and just steps from shopping and dining. Bright living room with bay window opens to kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining space, breakfast bar and large pantry. Upper levels have generous bedrooms, two full baths and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Luxurious, master suite with huge walk in closet and attached bath with double vanity. Community features two tot lots, pavilion and pool. Be close to dining and shopping and enjoy living in this beautiful and convenient home. No pets. Everyone over 18 must be on the lease. Application fee is $65.00 per applicant. No smoking. Requires Security Deposit, First Months rent and any prorated rent. Apply online at Longandfoster.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have any available units?
6488 CORNWALL DR #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have?
Some of 6488 CORNWALL DR #18's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 currently offering any rent specials?
6488 CORNWALL DR #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 pet-friendly?
No, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eldersburg.
Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 offer parking?
Yes, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 offers parking.
Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have a pool?
Yes, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 has a pool.
Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have accessible units?
No, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6488 CORNWALL DR #18 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eldersburg 1 BedroomsEldersburg 2 Bedrooms
Eldersburg 3 BedroomsEldersburg Apartments with Parking
Eldersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDParkville, PAGlenn Dale, MDNew Freedom, PACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College