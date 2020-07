Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This one won't last long!! Gleaming hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large bedrooms, ceramic tile, updated vanities, great deck and yard, UPDATES GALORE!! Home also comes with flat screen TV for tenant use in basement, wet bar, lawn care equipment, and a few other bells and whistles! Make an appointment today! No pets/smokers.