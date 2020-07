Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Walk to the water! Less than one block to the beach, marina and playground. Wonderful water privileges throughout the community. Three finished levels including a basement with heated floors. The main level has hardwood floors throughout and a cozy fireplace in the living room. Glass doors lead to a deck and fenced rear yard with a shed. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.