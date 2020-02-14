7823 DENTON AVENUE

Amenities

Waterfront Apartment Home on Shallow Creek! Waterviews from every window! Rare opportunity! Near Ft. Howard & North Point State Park. Miles of trails and nature surround you. Bring your kayak, canoe, SUP, fishing pole, crab trap. Truly, an oasis! Kitchen includes Fridge & Stove/Oven. Updated Berber Carpet, Light Fixtures. Full Bathroom with Bathtub. Heat & water included in monthly rent. Electric, cable, internet paid by tenant. Tenant may provide their own window A/C Units. Common Laundry Room; coin operated. Only six total units in building in single family home neighborhood. Denton Ave is a Peninsula;water on both sides of the street! Close to 695; Key Bridge; Tradepoint Atlantic; Short commute to Baltimore City. NO ANIMALS/PETS ALLOWED IN APARTMENT OR BLDG. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. NON-SMOKING BLDG; LEAD FREE BUILDING.