Edgemere, MD
7805 COVE ROAD N
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

7805 COVE ROAD N

7805 North Cove Road · No Longer Available
Edgemere
Location

7805 North Cove Road, Edgemere, MD 21219

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is your opportunity to call this two bedroom, 1 bath completely renovated waterview cottage home. Featuring single level living, brand new kitchen with butcher block counter top, updated bath, new flooring throughout, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, plenty of outdoor space and tons of parking in sought after Lodge Forest neighborhood. Close to Tradepoint Atlantic, marinas, restaurants, hiking and biking trails, and beautiful waterfront parks. Relax and enjoy waterview living on North Point Creek. Good things come in small packages! Credit and background check required. No smoking and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 COVE ROAD N have any available units?
7805 COVE ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgemere, MD.
What amenities does 7805 COVE ROAD N have?
Some of 7805 COVE ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 COVE ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
7805 COVE ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 COVE ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 7805 COVE ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgemere.
Does 7805 COVE ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 7805 COVE ROAD N offers parking.
Does 7805 COVE ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 COVE ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 COVE ROAD N have a pool?
No, 7805 COVE ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 7805 COVE ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 7805 COVE ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 COVE ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 COVE ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 COVE ROAD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 COVE ROAD N does not have units with air conditioning.
