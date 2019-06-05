7805 COVE ROAD N

Amenities

This is your opportunity to call this two bedroom, 1 bath completely renovated waterview cottage home. Featuring single level living, brand new kitchen with butcher block counter top, updated bath, new flooring throughout, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, plenty of outdoor space and tons of parking in sought after Lodge Forest neighborhood. Close to Tradepoint Atlantic, marinas, restaurants, hiking and biking trails, and beautiful waterfront parks. Relax and enjoy waterview living on North Point Creek. Good things come in small packages! Credit and background check required. No smoking and no pets please.