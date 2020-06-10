2316 GROSS AVENUE

Amenities

Wonderful, FURNISHED, waterfront cottage with waterviews and boat slip on the North Point Peninsula. Bring your boat, kayak, SUP, crab pots, fishing pole and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle and sunsets! Step out through French Doors onto wrap around patio overlooking Jones Creek, 14'x8' and 20'x8'. One slip available for tenant owned boat. Two parking spaces assigned. Wonderful neighborhood of Chesapeake Terrace in Sparrows Point/Edgemere. Feel like you're away from it all but just minutes from 695, Tradepoint Atlantic, Key Bridge, Baltimore City Line. Minimum one year lease preferred. Water bill included. Tenant pays electric bill with BG&E and internet service. Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. Non-Smokers Preferred. NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN COTTAGE. Queen Bed in One Room; Twin Beds in Second Bedroom; Day Bed in Den. Owners prefer 12 month lease; will consider shorter term lease for Additional $/month. Mini-split heat pump system allows control of temperature in individual rooms heating/cooling. Full Size Washer & Dryer in Separate Laundry Room, off Den.