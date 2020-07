Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Single-family detached rancher, has four bedrooms, a large finished basement, galley kitchen with lots of storage space, hardwood floors and a huge backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining. It is located minutes away from major thoroughfares such as the Baltimore Washington Parkway, East-West Highway and Kenilworth Avenue. The property shows well and is affordably priced for any family, looking for a place to call home.